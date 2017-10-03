Dart Blu Drm - 500mg

by Sweet Supply
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Blue Dream is a classic cannabis strain favored for its berry-sweet notes. The sativa strain is ideal for any time of day, providing cerebrally stimulating effects that fade to full-body relaxation. Dart battery is not included but can be purchased for an additional cost.

About this strain

Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. This strain produces a balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Blue dream is 18% THC but has a low CBD percentage, making this potent strain a fan favorite of both novice and veteran cannabis consumers. In terms of flavor, Blue Dream is reported to smell and taste like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients often use Blue Dream to treat symptoms of depressionchronic pain, and nausea. Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains and has quickly become one of the most-searched-for strains in the Leafly database. The average price per gram of Blue Dream is $20. Strains similar to Blue Dream include Blue Dream CBD, Double Dream, and Blue Magoo.




