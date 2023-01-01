Dart Grntz - 500mg

by Sweet Supply
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

A sweet, grape-flavored indica, Gruntz is reported to alleviate stress, enhance relaxation, and relieve anxiety. Dart battery is not included but can be purchased for an additional cost.

About this strain

Gruntz is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Gelato with Zkittlez. Consumers who have smoked this strain say the effects are more energizing than calming. Smoking Gruntz produces an uplifting sensation that leaves consumers feeling focused, tingly, and euphoric. This strain is ideal for daytime hours or as a wake and bake strain. Gruntz features a tropical flavor profile, with undertones of grapefruit and chemicals. The effects of Gruntz last longer than your average strain. Take it easy smoking Gruntz until you have an understanding of how it makes you feel. The original breeder of this strain is unknown. Strains similar to Gruntz include Sunset MAC, ACDC, MediHaze, and CBD Mango Haze.

