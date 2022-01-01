About this product
Sweet bites with big flavors! Sweet Talk gummies are available in fun and mouthwatering options perfect for any occasion. Each piece is 5mg and flavors are paired with terpene profiles making Sweet Talk gummies fresh and unique!
About this brand
Sweet Talk
You're thinking about it ... and who's going to stop you? Let loose - and keep it light and bright - with bite-sized euphoria for chocolate and gummy lovers alike.