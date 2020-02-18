Sweetwater Farms
Animal Cake - Pre-Rolled Joints 1g (2-pack)
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
60% Indica -- Terpenes: Limonene, Linalool & Caryophyllene
Genetics: Animal Cookies & Wedding Cake (aka. Merengue)
Effects: Classic soothing high - perfect for relaxing (Happy, Relaxed)
Flavors: Potent, sweet smell with a hearty taste (Sweet, earth, funk)
Suggested Activity: Jam Session
Wedding Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
1,338 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
