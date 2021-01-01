Loading…
Sweetwater Farms

Apricot Frost - Pre-Rolled Joints 1g (2-pack)

About this product

75% Sativa -- Terpene Profile: Caryophyllene, Linalool & Humulene
Genetics: Irene Apricot & Slurricane #7
Effects: A positive high that boosts motivation (Energy, Uplifted)
Flavors: Sweet taste of apricot with a hint of rose (Apricot, Sweet, Floral)
Suggested Activity: Time to ride
