Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Sweetwater Farms

Sweetwater Farms

Gnarlwhal

About this product

75% Indica -- Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene & Caryophyllene
Genetics: Blue Orca - Afghani & 76 Thai Stick
Effects: The absolute perfect relaxer (Euphoric, Body High)
Flavors: Forward piney notes with hints of lemongrass (Sweet, Earth, Pine)
Suggested Activity: Hammock Time
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!