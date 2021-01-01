Sweetwater Farms
Gnarlwhal
About this product
75% Indica -- Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene & Caryophyllene
Genetics: Blue Orca - Afghani & 76 Thai Stick
Effects: The absolute perfect relaxer (Euphoric, Body High)
Flavors: Forward piney notes with hints of lemongrass (Sweet, Earth, Pine)
Suggested Activity: Hammock Time
Genetics: Blue Orca - Afghani & 76 Thai Stick
Effects: The absolute perfect relaxer (Euphoric, Body High)
Flavors: Forward piney notes with hints of lemongrass (Sweet, Earth, Pine)
Suggested Activity: Hammock Time
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!