Sweetwater Farms

Peyote Snacks - Pre-Rolled Joints 1g (2-pack)

About this product

65% Indica -- Myrcene, Caryophyllene & Pinene
Genetics: Peyote Purple & Cookies Kush
Effects: A calming yet bright-minded high (Relaxed, Euphoric)
Flavors: Pungent earthy aroma with subtle sweetness (Vanilla, Coffee, Pine)
Suggested Activity: Podcast Time
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!