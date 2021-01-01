Sweetwater Farms
Pink Gelato - Pre-Rolled Joints 1g (2-pack)
About this product
60% Indica -- Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene & Pinene
Genetics: Gelato & Unknown
Effects: A stimulating, sweet, and happy high (Calming, Euphoric)
Flavors: Very floral with sweet and fruity undertones (Floral, Sweet, Berry)
Suggested Activity: Craft Time
Genetics: Gelato & Unknown
Effects: A stimulating, sweet, and happy high (Calming, Euphoric)
Flavors: Very floral with sweet and fruity undertones (Floral, Sweet, Berry)
Suggested Activity: Craft Time
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!