Genetics: Plushberry & Unknown
Effects: A nice sedative, yet euphoric high (happy, relaxed)
Flavors: Sugary, berry aroma with subtle earthy tones (fruit, sweet, earth)
Suggested Activity: Binge & Chill
Plushberry, also known as "Plush Berry" and "Plush Berry Kush," is an indica marijuana strain. Originally bred by TGA Seeds, Plushberry is made from a cross between Black Cherry Soda and Space Queen. The Black Cherry Soda lends this strain an aromatic berry scent, while the Space Queen genetics promote heavy resin production. Plushberry induces a deep relaxation in the mind and body, with calming qualities that melt away stress. There are two main phenotypes of Plushberry: one that grows smaller, pink-tinted plants, and another with bulkier, more indica-like formations. Plushberry flowers in 55 to 65 days with medium to heavy yields.
There are many ways to feed cannabis, but we take pride in using only organic inputs rather than salts, chemicals, or anything that is synthetically produced. Not only is this better for our environment, but it also boosts natural terpene content.
The most overlooked, yet essential part of the entire seed-to-sale process resides in the cure. Maintaining the proper moisture content and temperature in addition to the length of cure is crucial to obtain a smooth and flavorful smoke.