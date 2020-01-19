About this product
80% Indica -- Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene & Humulene
Genetics: 303 Kush & Arcata Trainwreck
Effects: Strong calming effects with a euphoric vibe (Happy, Relaxed)
Flavors: Pungent aromas of cheese and ripe fruit (Earth, Cheese, Fruit)
Suggested Activity: Movie Night
About this strain
Primus, also called Primus OG, is a complex indica strain that combines Arcata, Trainwreck, and 303 OG. Each parent strain passes on something special to Primus: Arcata with its creative activation, Trainwreck with its long-lasting euphoria, and 303 OG with its sour fruit flavors. This trifecta of duration, fragrance, and quality of high makes for a potent hybrid cherished by patients and recreational consumers alike.
Primus effects
Reported by real people like you
73 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
75% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Sweetwater Farms
The secret to growing organic cannabis all starts with the foundation. Our “living” soil provides an environment for organic life to breakdown essential nutrients which in-turn feed our plants naturally as intended by Mother Nature.
There are many ways to feed cannabis, but we take pride in using only organic inputs rather than salts, chemicals, or anything that is synthetically produced. Not only is this better for our environment, but it also boosts natural terpene content.
The most overlooked, yet essential part of the entire seed-to-sale process resides in the cure. Maintaining the proper moisture content and temperature in addition to the length of cure is crucial to obtain a smooth and flavorful smoke.
