Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Sweetwater Farms

Sweetwater Farms

Purple Punch

About this product

80% Indica -- Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene & Myrcene
Genetics: Larry OG & Granddaddy Purple
Effects: Lovely relaxing and chill vibe (Relaxed, Euphoric)
Flavors: Extreme grape, candy-like essence (Grape, Sweet, Caramel)
Suggested Activity: Good Vibin'
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!