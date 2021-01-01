Sweetwater Farms
Purple Punch
About this product
80% Indica -- Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene & Myrcene
Genetics: Larry OG & Granddaddy Purple
Effects: Lovely relaxing and chill vibe (Relaxed, Euphoric)
Flavors: Extreme grape, candy-like essence (Grape, Sweet, Caramel)
Suggested Activity: Good Vibin'
Genetics: Larry OG & Granddaddy Purple
Effects: Lovely relaxing and chill vibe (Relaxed, Euphoric)
Flavors: Extreme grape, candy-like essence (Grape, Sweet, Caramel)
Suggested Activity: Good Vibin'
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!