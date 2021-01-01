Sweetwater Farms
Slap in the Grape - Pre-Rolled Joints 1g (2-pack)
About this product
70% Indica -- Terpene Profile: Myrcene, Caryophyllene & Limonene
Genetics: Grape Pie & GMO
Effects: Extremely uplifting and positive experience (Head high, Giggly)
Flavors: Pungent fruity scent with a powerful funk (Grape, Fuel, Funk)
Suggested Activity: Celebration Time
