Logo for the brand Sweetwater Farms

Sweetwater Farms

Slap in the Grape - Pre-Rolled Joints 1g (2-pack)

About this product

70% Indica -- Terpene Profile: Myrcene, Caryophyllene & Limonene
Genetics: Grape Pie & GMO
Effects: Extremely uplifting and positive experience (Head high, Giggly)
Flavors: Pungent fruity scent with a powerful funk (Grape, Fuel, Funk)
Suggested Activity: Celebration Time
