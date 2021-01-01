Sweetwater Farms
Sour Plum - Pre-Rolled Joints 1g (2-pack)
About this product
80% Sativa -- Terpene Profile: Terpinolene, Myrcene & Limonene
Genetics: Plum Crazy & Sour Diesel
Effects: Positively Uplifting high for any social setting (Euphoric, Chatty)
Flavors: Deliciously sweet with ripe plum notes (Sweet, Plum, Bubble Gum)
Suggested Activity: Coffee Time
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!