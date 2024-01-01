Swell Edibles is proud to be family owned/operated and craft our candies from scratch right here in The City of Destiny. ---------- Like a Starburst with the texture of an Airhead, these little bites of bliss are vegan, gluten free, and sure to make both you and your tastebuds feel unbelievably Swell! ---------- Send your tastebuds on vacation with the deliciously sweet, fresh flavor of summer’s favorite fruit, now infused with 10mg of an indica oil plus 10mg of CBN to help you sleep swell! ---------- · 100% Pesticide Free · Vegan, Gluten Free, Zero High-Fructose Corn Syrup · Made with 100% Organic & Sustainably Sourced Palm Oil · Carefully Crafted to Make Smiles, Not Stick to 'em!
We're a family business founded here in Washington, now with over 15 years in this industry, and are proud to spread Swell vibes with every product we make!
Started by a former budtender to help his mom with her health issues, our products are all literally labors of love.
Our Swell Edibles are all made from scratch, vegan, use zero high-fructose corn syrup, are low in sugar or completely sugar-free, and made to be every bit as enjoyable as your favorite over-the-counter candies, with the bonus of being infused with 100% pesticide-free, strain-specific extracts!
From our family to yours, we hope you chews to make your day Swell!