Swell Edibles is proud to be family owned/operated and craft our candies from scratch right here in The City of Destiny. ---------- Like a Starburst with the texture of an Airhead, these little bites of bliss are vegan, gluten free, and sure to make both you and your tastebuds feel unbelievably Swell! ---------- An oh-so-juicy blend of sweet and tart tastes ready to make anytime feel like summertime, infused with a soothing dose of 100% pesticide free CBD. ---------- · 100% Pesticide Free · Vegan, Gluten Free, Zero High-Fructose Corn Syrup · Made with 100% Organic & Sustainably Sourced Palm Oil · Carefully Crafted to Make Smiles, Not Stick to 'em!
We're a family business founded here in Washington, now with over 15 years in this industry, and are proud to spread Swell vibes with every product we make!
Started by a former budtender to help his mom with her health issues, our products are all literally labors of love.
Our Swell Edibles are all made from scratch, vegan, use zero high-fructose corn syrup, are low in sugar or completely sugar-free, and made to be every bit as enjoyable as your favorite over-the-counter candies, with the bonus of being infused with 100% pesticide-free, strain-specific extracts!
From our family to yours, we hope you chews to make your day Swell!