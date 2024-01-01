All Day Switch Vape (.5g Green Crack + .5g Ghost Train Haze Diamond Sauce Tanks)

by Swell Cannabis
THC —CBD —
  • Photo of All Day Switch Vape (.5g Green Crack + .5g Ghost Train Haze Diamond Sauce Tanks)

About this product

Flip Your Switch between two deliciously smooth strain specific diamond sauces!
----------
Celebrating 2 of our favorite sativas, Flip Your Switch between the Green Crack and Ghost Train Haze, now available together in our All Day Switch Vapes!
----------
· Instantly Switch Between 2 Half-Gram Tanks
· Unique THC-Diamond Formulations for Exceptionally Smooth and Tasty Hits
· 100% Cannabis Terpenes
· Dual Ceramic Core
· Wickless
· USB-C Rechargeable

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Swell Cannabis
Swell Cannabis
Shop products
We're a family business founded here in Washington, now with over 15 years in this industry, and are proud to spread Swell vibes with every product we make!

Started by a former budtender to help his mom with her health issues, our products are all literally labors of love.

Our Swell Edibles are all made from scratch, vegan, use zero high-fructose corn syrup, are low in sugar or completely sugar-free, and made to be every bit as enjoyable as your favorite over-the-counter candies, with the bonus of being infused with 100% pesticide-free, strain-specific extracts!

From our family to yours, we hope you chews to make your day Swell!

License(s)

  • WA, US: 416423
Notice a problem?Report this item