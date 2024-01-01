KEEN Pink Lemonade Indica Cannabis Shot

by Swell Cannabis
THC —CBD —

About this product

KEEN Cannabis Shots by Swell Edibles proudly feature extracts enhanced by our
proprietary nano-emulsion process for an exceptionally delicious and ultra-potent sipping experience.
----------
The perfect summertime (or anytime) treat, supercharged with 100% pesticide free,
nano-emulsified indica extracts for optimal tastiness and in-da-couch indulgence.
----------
· Mouth-Watering Fruity Flavor
· Less Than 1/2 g of Sugar Per Serving
· No High-Fructose Corn Syrup
· 100% Pesticide Free
· Gluten Free
· Vegan
· Proprietary Nano-Emulsion Process for Optimal Absorption and Sipping Enjoyment

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Swell Cannabis
Swell Cannabis
Shop products
We're a family business founded here in Washington, now with over 15 years in this industry, and are proud to spread Swell vibes with every product we make!

Started by a former budtender to help his mom with her health issues, our products are all literally labors of love.

Our Swell Edibles are all made from scratch, vegan, use zero high-fructose corn syrup, are low in sugar or completely sugar-free, and made to be every bit as enjoyable as your favorite over-the-counter candies, with the bonus of being infused with 100% pesticide-free, strain-specific extracts!

From our family to yours, we hope you chews to make your day Swell!

License(s)

  • WA, US: 416423
Notice a problem?Report this item