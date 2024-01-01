KEEN Cannabis Shots by Swell Edibles proudly feature extracts enhanced by our proprietary nano-emulsion process for an exceptionally delicious and ultra-potent sipping experience. ---------- The perfect summertime (or anytime) treat, supercharged with 100% pesticide free, nano-emulsified indica extracts for optimal tastiness and in-da-couch indulgence. ---------- · Mouth-Watering Fruity Flavor · Less Than 1/2 g of Sugar Per Serving · No High-Fructose Corn Syrup · 100% Pesticide Free · Gluten Free · Vegan · Proprietary Nano-Emulsion Process for Optimal Absorption and Sipping Enjoyment
We're a family business founded here in Washington, now with over 15 years in this industry, and are proud to spread Swell vibes with every product we make!
Started by a former budtender to help his mom with her health issues, our products are all literally labors of love.
Our Swell Edibles are all made from scratch, vegan, use zero high-fructose corn syrup, are low in sugar or completely sugar-free, and made to be every bit as enjoyable as your favorite over-the-counter candies, with the bonus of being infused with 100% pesticide-free, strain-specific extracts!
From our family to yours, we hope you chews to make your day Swell!