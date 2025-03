KEEN Cannabis Shots by Swell Edibles proudly feature extracts enhanced by our

proprietary nano-emulsion process for an exceptionally delicious and ultra-potent sipping experience.

The perfect treat to beat the heat in summertome or anytime! Supercharged with 100% pesticide free,

nano-emulsified indica extracts for optimal tastiness and in-da-couch indulgence.

· Mouth-Watering Fruity Flavor

· Less Than 1/2 g of Sugar Per Serving

· No High-Fructose Corn Syrup

· 100% Pesticide Free

·Gluten Free

· Vegan

· Proprietary Nano-Emulsion Process for Optimal Absorption and Sipping Enjoyment

