Flip Your Switch between two deliciously smooth strain specific diamond sauces! ---------- Celebrate nostalgia with 2 all time classics with both Mauie Wowie and Afghan Kush, now available together in our Old School Switch Vapes! ---------- · Instantly Switch Between 2 Half-Gram Tanks · Unique THC-Diamond Formulations for Exceptionally Smooth and Tasty Hits · 100% Cannabis Terpenes · Dual Ceramic Core · Wickless · USB-C Rechargeable
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
We're a family business founded here in Washington, now with over 15 years in this industry, and are proud to spread Swell vibes with every product we make!
Started by a former budtender to help his mom with her health issues, our products are all literally labors of love.
Our Swell Edibles are all made from scratch, vegan, use zero high-fructose corn syrup, are low in sugar or completely sugar-free, and made to be every bit as enjoyable as your favorite over-the-counter candies, with the bonus of being infused with 100% pesticide-free, strain-specific extracts!
From our family to yours, we hope you chews to make your day Swell!