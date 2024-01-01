Sativa Cherry Fruit Chews 100mg 10-pack

by Swell Cannabis
THC —CBD —
  • Photo of Sativa Cherry Fruit Chews 100mg 10-pack

About this product

Swell Edibles is proud to be family owned/operated and craft our candies from scratch right here in The City of Destiny.
----------
Like a Starburst with the texture of an Airhead, these little bites of bliss are vegan, gluten free, and sure to make both you and your tastebuds feel unbelievably Swell!
----------
Make every moment one to savor with these succulent black-cherry chews, infused with 100% pesticide free sativa extracts.
----------
· 100% Pesticide Free
· Vegan, Gluten Free, Zero High-Fructose Corn Syrup
· Made with 100% Organic & Sustainably Sourced Palm Oil
· Carefully Crafted to Make Smiles, Not Stick to 'em!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Swell Cannabis
Swell Cannabis
Shop products
We're a family business founded here in Washington, now with over 15 years in this industry, and are proud to spread Swell vibes with every product we make!

Started by a former budtender to help his mom with her health issues, our products are all literally labors of love.

Our Swell Edibles are all made from scratch, vegan, use zero high-fructose corn syrup, are low in sugar or completely sugar-free, and made to be every bit as enjoyable as your favorite over-the-counter candies, with the bonus of being infused with 100% pesticide-free, strain-specific extracts!

From our family to yours, we hope you chews to make your day Swell!

License(s)

  • WA, US: 416423
