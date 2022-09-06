About this product
A Delectable Infused Delight
With terpene packed cannabis distillate, our dark chocolate truffles have cannabis infused throughout the chocolate not injected in one section. This allows a consistent portion of cannabis which helps you stay in control of your cannabis intake.
Full of natural flavor and made with smooth dark chocolate shell and filled with a creamy dark chocolate ganache center, these delicious truffles are packed with flavor with every bite.
- Gluten Free
- Community Inspired
- Handcrafted
- Small Batch Oil
- Local
Ingredients:
Cocoa, Sugar, Palm Kernel and Palm Oils, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla, Heavy Cream, Potassium Sorbate (freshness), and Distilled Cannabis Extract (ethanol).
Contains:
Milk
Processed in a facility that also processes tree nuts
About this brand
Swifts Edibles
Since the infancy of Washington Stateʼs cannabis industry, Green Labs has been at the forefront of manufacturing exceptional cannabis products. With decades of experience in the culinary and horticulture industries, Green Labs has perfected a method for consistently dosed handcrafted edibles, using local ingredients, like CannaBees Honey, when available.
Forged by a family of determined and daring entrepreneurs, Green Labs has grown to six unique product lines precisely infused to create the best cannabis experience, no matter your preference.
From Dipped Infused Pre-Rolls to delectable ganache filled Chocolate Truffles, Green Labs provides an array of cannabis products that are Always Extraordinary.
State License(s)
413076