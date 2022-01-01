Treating yourself has never been so sweet! Handcrafted from scratch using real gelatin combined with the finest all-natural ingredients and infused to the core, Swifts Gummies deliver an always extraordinary, flavor-packed chewing experience. These are the collagen rich gummies you’ve been waiting for!



Each 200mg box contains two separate flavors for a fun mix and match experience. Mix them up or eat your favorite flavor first, whichever way, rest assured that each gummy is blended with cannabis, not injected so you’ll get the delicious gummy flavor and cannabis experience no matter how much of a gummy you bite off.



- All Natural

- Made from Scratch

- Small Batch Oil

- Discreet



Ingredients:

Corn Syrup, Sugar, Water, Gelatin (collagen), Citric Acid (acidulant), Natural Flavors, Natural Colors, Confectionary Coating (fractionated coconut oil, carnauba wax), Ethanol Based Distillate Cannabis Extract



Contains:

Coconut