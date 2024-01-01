Afgani x Duct Tape DIPPED Infused Pre-Roll .5g 2-Pack

by Swifts Coastal Confectionery
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

The best smoke from single strain full-spectrum infused DIPPED Pre-Rolls!
Each pre-roll is packed with 100% flower, no stems, trim or shake. Get the most out of your favorite strain! The terpene packed live resin and kief bring an extra added punch bringing a smooth smoke, all the way down to the crutch.

About this strain

Duct tape is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross of Original Glue (GG#4) and Do-Si-Dos. Duct Tape is 25% THC ad 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for  experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Duct Tape effects include relaxed, sleepy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Duct Tape when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Bred by Archive Seed Bank, Duct Tape features flavors like diesel, skunk, and pepper. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Duct Tape typically ranges from $25–$85. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Duct Tape, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Swifts Coastal Confectionery
Swifts Coastal Confectionery
Shop products
For over a decade we've been blazing trails as a premium cannabis product
manufacturer, proudly leading the charge in Washington State's cannabis scene and more recently expanding operations to California. Utilizing
our expertise in both the cannabis and culinary realms, Swifts Coastal Confectionery is on a mission to
redefine how you experience cannabis. We're not satisfied with the ordinary; we're all
about pushing the boundaries and crafting sensational ways to indulge in cannabis. From
tantalizing tastes to mind-blowing highs, we're committed to delivering products that
guarantee consistent flavor and an always extraordinary experience.

Forged by a family of determined and daring entrepreneurs, Swifts Edibles has developed many product lines, all precisely infused to create the best cannabis experience, no matter your preference. From Dipped Infused Pre-Rolls to delectable ganache filled Chocolate Truffles, Swifts Edibles provides an array of cannabis products that are Always Extraordinary.

License(s)

  • WA, US: 413076
  • CA, US: C12-0000187-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item