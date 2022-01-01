About this product
Like a Mini Apple Pie!
Swifts Apple Crisp Truffles are full of all natural flavor. Made with a smooth white chocolate shell and filled with a cinnamon apple ganache crème center, these delicious truffles taste just like a mini apple pie with every bite. With each truffle at 10mg per piece, it’s easy to keep track of how much cannabis you consume, with minimal cannabis flavor.
- Gluten Free
- Community Inspired
- Handcrafted
- Small Batch Oil
- Local
Ingredients:
White Chocolate (sugar, palm kernel and palm oils, nonfat milk, whey, titanium dioxide color, sunflower lecithin, natural flavors, pure vanilla), Heavy Cream, Apple Sauce, Natural Apple Extract, Whole Grain Oats, Egg, Potassium Sorbate (freshness), Distilled Cannabis Extract (ethanol).
Contains:
Milk, Wheat, Egg, Soy
Processed in a facility that also processes tree nuts
About this brand
Swifts Edibles
Handcrafted. Washington Grown. Family Forged.
With decades of experience in the cannabis and culinary industries, the Green Labs teams is dedicated to developing innovative ways to consume cannabis while ensuring consistent flavor and accurate dosing in all of our products. We know "tastes good" and "cannabis" should always be in the same sentence. Rise with us as we transcend to the next era of cannabis.
