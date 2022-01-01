Like a Mini Apple Pie!

Swifts Apple Crisp Truffles are full of all natural flavor. Made with a smooth white chocolate shell and filled with a cinnamon apple ganache crème center, these delicious truffles taste just like a mini apple pie with every bite. With each truffle at 10mg per piece, it’s easy to keep track of how much cannabis you consume, with minimal cannabis flavor.



- Gluten Free

- Community Inspired

- Handcrafted

- Small Batch Oil

- Local



Ingredients:

White Chocolate (sugar, palm kernel and palm oils, nonfat milk, whey, titanium dioxide color, sunflower lecithin, natural flavors, pure vanilla), Heavy Cream, Apple Sauce, Natural Apple Extract, Whole Grain Oats, Egg, Potassium Sorbate (freshness), Distilled Cannabis Extract (ethanol).



Contains:

Milk, Wheat, Egg, Soy



Processed in a facility that also processes tree nuts