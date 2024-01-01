Cake Crasher x Presidential OG DIPPED Infused Pre-Roll .5g 2-Pack

by Swifts Coastal Confectionery
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
The best smoke from single strain full-spectrum infused DIPPED Pre-Rolls!
Each pre-roll is packed with 100% flower, no stems, trim or shake. Get the most out of your favorite strain! The terpene packed live resin and kief bring an extra added punch bringing a smooth smoke, all the way down to the crutch.

Cake Crasher is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Wedding Crasher (aka Wedding Crashers). The result is a wedding-worthy strain that will help you relax and unwind your stress away. This strain produces euphoric effects that make consumers feel hazy and creative. With continued use, Cake Crasher will put you into a sedated state and locked to the sofa. For this reason, you'll want to reserve this strain for late afternoon or evening hours. In terms of flavor, Cake Crasher tastes sweet and gassy with an aroma that is irresistibly fruity. With a THC level hovering around 22%, medical marijuana turn to this strain to relieve symptoms associated with stress and anxiety. This strain was originally bred by Seed Junky Genetics. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

For over a decade we've been blazing trails as a premium cannabis product
manufacturer, proudly leading the charge in Washington State's cannabis scene and more recently expanding operations to California. Utilizing
our expertise in both the cannabis and culinary realms, Swifts Coastal Confectionery is on a mission to
redefine how you experience cannabis. We're not satisfied with the ordinary; we're all
about pushing the boundaries and crafting sensational ways to indulge in cannabis. From
tantalizing tastes to mind-blowing highs, we're committed to delivering products that
guarantee consistent flavor and an always extraordinary experience.

Forged by a family of determined and daring entrepreneurs, Swifts Edibles has developed many product lines, all precisely infused to create the best cannabis experience, no matter your preference. From Dipped Infused Pre-Rolls to delectable ganache filled Chocolate Truffles, Swifts Edibles provides an array of cannabis products that are Always Extraordinary.

