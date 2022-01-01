Cannabees Honey is great on its own, mixed with your favorite drink or included in your next baking recipe. Each packet contains 25mg of CBD and only 1mg THC making it easy to know how much to consume for the most enjoyable experience. With so many uses, CannaBees Honey can be discreet, helping to find relief when most needed.



A Portion of Every Box Goes to Honeybee Research & Preservation!

Help do your part to help save the honeybees! When you purchase Swifts CannaBees Honey, a portion goes directly to Washington State University Honey Bee and Pollinator Research Facility



- All Natural

- Gluten Free

- Small Batch Oil

- Locally Sourced Ingredients



Ingredients:

True Source Certified Clover Honey, Premium Cannabis Oil extracted using Ethanol