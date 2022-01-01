About this product
Cannabees Honey is great on its own, mixed with your favorite drink or included in your next baking recipe. Each packet contains 25mg of CBD and only 1mg THC making it easy to know how much to consume for the most enjoyable experience. With so many uses, CannaBees Honey can be discreet, helping to find relief when most needed.
A Portion of Every Box Goes to Honeybee Research & Preservation!
Help do your part to help save the honeybees! When you purchase Swifts CannaBees Honey, a portion goes directly to Washington State University Honey Bee and Pollinator Research Facility
- All Natural
- Gluten Free
- Small Batch Oil
- Locally Sourced Ingredients
Ingredients:
True Source Certified Clover Honey, Premium Cannabis Oil extracted using Ethanol
A Portion of Every Box Goes to Honeybee Research & Preservation!
Help do your part to help save the honeybees! When you purchase Swifts CannaBees Honey, a portion goes directly to Washington State University Honey Bee and Pollinator Research Facility
- All Natural
- Gluten Free
- Small Batch Oil
- Locally Sourced Ingredients
Ingredients:
True Source Certified Clover Honey, Premium Cannabis Oil extracted using Ethanol
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Swifts Edibles
Handcrafted. Washington Grown. Family Forged.
With decades of experience in the cannabis and culinary industries, the Green Labs teams is dedicated to developing innovative ways to consume cannabis while ensuring consistent flavor and accurate dosing in all of our products. We know "tastes good" and "cannabis" should always be in the same sentence. Rise with us as we transcend to the next era of cannabis.
With decades of experience in the cannabis and culinary industries, the Green Labs teams is dedicated to developing innovative ways to consume cannabis while ensuring consistent flavor and accurate dosing in all of our products. We know "tastes good" and "cannabis" should always be in the same sentence. Rise with us as we transcend to the next era of cannabis.