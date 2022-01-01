About this product
Who said honey has to be boring? With Swifts CannaBees Lemon Infused Honey, the options are limitless with what you can do with it. Add it to tea, flavor your coffee, or drizzle on fruit, get a little infusion of cannabis with each single serving packet.
We care about our honeybees! Every purchase of Swifts CannaBees Honey helps support honeybee preservation and research at Washington State University. Perfectly portioned packets make an easy and discreet way to experience cannabis.
- All Natural
- Gluten Free
- Small Batch Oil
- Locally Sourced Ingredients
Ingredients:
True Source Certified Clover Honey, Organic Lemon Oil (Cold Pressed), Premium Cannabis Oil extracted using Ethanol
About this brand
Swifts Edibles
Handcrafted. Washington Grown. Family Forged.
With decades of experience in the cannabis and culinary industries, the Green Labs teams is dedicated to developing innovative ways to consume cannabis while ensuring consistent flavor and accurate dosing in all of our products. We know "tastes good" and "cannabis" should always be in the same sentence. Rise with us as we transcend to the next era of cannabis.
