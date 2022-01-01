Who said honey has to be boring? With Swifts CannaBees Lemon Infused Honey, the options are limitless with what you can do with it. Add it to tea, flavor your coffee, or drizzle on fruit, get a little infusion of cannabis with each single serving packet.

We care about our honeybees! Every purchase of Swifts CannaBees Honey helps support honeybee preservation and research at Washington State University. Perfectly portioned packets make an easy and discreet way to experience cannabis.



- All Natural

- Gluten Free

- Small Batch Oil

- Locally Sourced Ingredients



Ingredients:

True Source Certified Clover Honey, Organic Lemon Oil (Cold Pressed), Premium Cannabis Oil extracted using Ethanol