About this product
Infused with natural terpene flavor, these honey packets are a whole new way to experience cannabis. A blast of strawberry flavor makes it a great addition to strawberry desserts, berries, or as a treat on its own. For a perfectly portioned infused snack, go for a sweet strawberry infusion.
A Portion of Every Box Goes to Honeybee Research & Preservation!
Help do your part to help save the honeybees! When you purchase Swifts CannaBees Honey, a portion goes directly to Washington State University Honey Bee and Pollinator Research Facility.
- All Natural
- Gluten Free
- Small Batch Oil
- Locally Sourced Ingredients
Ingredients:
True Source Certified Clover Honey, Organic Strawberry Oil (Cold Pressed), Premium Cannabis Oil extracted using Ethanol
About this brand
Swifts Edibles
Handcrafted. Washington Grown. Family Forged.
With decades of experience in the cannabis and culinary industries, the Green Labs teams is dedicated to developing innovative ways to consume cannabis while ensuring consistent flavor and accurate dosing in all of our products. We know "tastes good" and "cannabis" should always be in the same sentence. Rise with us as we transcend to the next era of cannabis.
