Infused with natural terpene flavor, these honey packets are a whole new way to experience cannabis. A blast of strawberry flavor makes it a great addition to strawberry desserts, berries, or as a treat on its own. For a perfectly portioned infused snack, go for a sweet strawberry infusion.



A Portion of Every Box Goes to Honeybee Research & Preservation!

Help do your part to help save the honeybees! When you purchase Swifts CannaBees Honey, a portion goes directly to Washington State University Honey Bee and Pollinator Research Facility.



- All Natural

- Gluten Free

- Small Batch Oil

- Locally Sourced Ingredients



Ingredients:

True Source Certified Clover Honey, Organic Strawberry Oil (Cold Pressed), Premium Cannabis Oil extracted using Ethanol