About this product
Wrapped in tobacco-free matcha leaves, and blended with full flower, kief and strain specific distillate, DIPPED blunts have the same ingredients which make all DIPPED pre-rolls and blunts super smooth and packed with terpenes.
Strain specific and tobacco-free, these CBD blunts bring an extra celebratory kick for any occasion, not matter how large or small. #getDIPPED
About this strain
Cannatonic is a mostly CBD marijuana strain made by crossing MK Ultra and G13 Haze. This strain produces a relatively short-lived, mellow high that is also uplifting and powerfully relaxing. Medical marijuana patients choose Cannatonic to treat pain, muscle spasms, anxiety and migraines. This strain has a slightly earthy odor with a sweet citrus flavor.
Cannatonic effects
Reported by real people like you
653 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
39% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
47% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
41% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
4% | medium-low
CBD Strength
9% | medium-low
About this brand
Swifts Edibles
Handcrafted. Washington Grown. Family Forged.
With decades of experience in the cannabis and culinary industries, the Green Labs teams is dedicated to developing innovative ways to consume cannabis while ensuring consistent flavor and accurate dosing in all of our products. We know "tastes good" and "cannabis" should always be in the same sentence. Rise with us as we transcend to the next era of cannabis.
