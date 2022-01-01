About this product
A Classic Favorite, All Grown Up
This traditional treat brings high quality cannabis distillate into perfectly portioned little packs. With delicious soft caramel smothered in delectable couverture milk chocolate for a melt in your mouth experience.
Pause for a moment, and enjoy the little luxuries of life.
All Natural
Gluten Free
Non-GMO Cacao Beans
Vegetarian
Ingredients:
Milk Chocolate (sugar, coca mass, refined cocoa butter, soy lecithin), Caramel, sugar, malt extract, coconut oil, glycerol monostearate, natural and artificial flavors), Distillate Cannabis Extract (Ethanol)
Contains:
Wheat, Milk, Soy, Coconut
About this brand
Swifts Edibles
Handcrafted. Washington Grown. Family Forged.
With decades of experience in the cannabis and culinary industries, the Green Labs teams is dedicated to developing innovative ways to consume cannabis while ensuring consistent flavor and accurate dosing in all of our products. We know "tastes good" and "cannabis" should always be in the same sentence. Rise with us as we transcend to the next era of cannabis.
