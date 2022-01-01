Swifts Crunchy Munchies are a little piece of tranquility amongst hectic everyday life. With a crunchy peanut butter center covered in couverture dark chocolate, this snack a beautifully infused with terpene packed cannabis distillate.



With each packet with 10mg of THC, it’s a great product to microdose; a process to slowly get to and sustain the best feeling with cannabis.



- All Natural

- Gluten Free

- Non-GMO Cacao Beans

- Vegetarian



Ingredients:

Peanut Toffee Core (sugar, corn syrup, peanut butter [contains fresh ground dry roasted peanuts, salt], toasted coconut, citric acid, sodium bicarbonate, titanium dioxide, natural and artificial flavors, colors yellow#5, red#3, soy lecithin), Milk Chocolate Couverture (sugar, coca butter, coca mass, milk powder, soy lecithin), Natural Madagascar Vanilla, Carnauba Wax, Distillate Cannabis Extract (Ethanol)



Contains:

Peanut, Milk, Soy