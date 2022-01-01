About this product
Swifts Crunchy Munchies are a little piece of tranquility amongst hectic everyday life. With a crunchy peanut butter center covered in couverture dark chocolate, this snack a beautifully infused with terpene packed cannabis distillate.
With each packet with 10mg of THC, it’s a great product to microdose; a process to slowly get to and sustain the best feeling with cannabis.
- All Natural
- Gluten Free
- Non-GMO Cacao Beans
- Vegetarian
Ingredients:
Peanut Toffee Core (sugar, corn syrup, peanut butter [contains fresh ground dry roasted peanuts, salt], toasted coconut, citric acid, sodium bicarbonate, titanium dioxide, natural and artificial flavors, colors yellow#5, red#3, soy lecithin), Milk Chocolate Couverture (sugar, coca butter, coca mass, milk powder, soy lecithin), Natural Madagascar Vanilla, Carnauba Wax, Distillate Cannabis Extract (Ethanol)
Contains:
Peanut, Milk, Soy
About this brand
Swifts Edibles
Handcrafted. Washington Grown. Family Forged.
With decades of experience in the cannabis and culinary industries, the Green Labs teams is dedicated to developing innovative ways to consume cannabis while ensuring consistent flavor and accurate dosing in all of our products. We know "tastes good" and "cannabis" should always be in the same sentence. Rise with us as we transcend to the next era of cannabis.
