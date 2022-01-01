About this product
Pop a packet of malt balls, and open up the smiles. Each packet is perfectly portioned at 10mg THC per piece, so it’s easy to know how much cannabis is consumed. With a glittery gold mica shimmer on each malt ball, these little goodies are great for micro-dosing and discreet so you can consume cannabis in comfort.
All Natural
Gluten Free
Non-GMO Cacao Beans
Vegetarian
Ingredients:
Dark Chocolate (sugar, coca mass, refined cocoa butter, soy lecithin), Malt Ball Center (corn syrup, whey, malted milk [malted barley, wheat flour, milk, salt], sugar, malt extract, coconut oil, glycerol monostearate, natural and artificial flavors), Mica-based Pearlescent Pigments, Distillate Cannabis Extract (Ethanol)
Contains:
Wheat, Milk, Soy, Coconut
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Swifts Edibles
Since the infancy of Washington Stateʼs cannabis industry, Green Labs has been at the forefront of manufacturing exceptional cannabis products. With decades of experience in the culinary and horticulture industries, Green Labs has perfected a method for consistently dosed handcrafted edibles, using local ingredients, like CannaBees Honey, when available.
Forged by a family of determined and daring entrepreneurs, Green Labs has grown to six unique product lines precisely infused to create the best cannabis experience, no matter your preference.
From Dipped Infused Pre-Rolls to delectable ganache filled Chocolate Truffles, Green Labs provides an array of cannabis products that are Always Extraordinary.
Forged by a family of determined and daring entrepreneurs, Green Labs has grown to six unique product lines precisely infused to create the best cannabis experience, no matter your preference.
From Dipped Infused Pre-Rolls to delectable ganache filled Chocolate Truffles, Green Labs provides an array of cannabis products that are Always Extraordinary.