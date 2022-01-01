A Favorite, All Grown Up

With terpene packed cannabis distillate, our cookies and cream truffles have cannabis infused throughout the chocolate not injected in one section. This allows a consistent portion of cannabis which helps you stay in control of your cannabis intake.



Full of natural flavor and made with a smooth white chocolate shell and filled with a delectable cookies and cream ganache center, these delicious truffles are packed with flavor with every bite.



- Gluten Free

- Community Inspired

- Handcrafted

- Small Batch Oil

- Local



Ingredients:

White Chocolate (sugar, palm kernel and palm oils, nonfat milk, whey, titanium dioxide color, sunflower lecithin, natural flavors, pure vanilla), Heavy Cream, Oreo Cookies (unbleached enriched flour [wheat flour, niacin, reduced iron, thaimine mononitrate {vitamin BA}, riboflavin {vitamin B2}, folic acid], sugar, cocoa, canola oil, high fructose corn syrup, leavening [baking soda and/or calcium phosphate], salt, soy lecithin, chocolate, artificial flavor), Potassium Sorbate (freshness) and Distilled Cannabis Extract (ethanol).



Contains:

Milk, Wheat, Soy



Processed in a facility that also processes tree nuts