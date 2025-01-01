A Favorite, All Grown Up With terpene packed cannabis distillate, our cookies and cream truffles have cannabis infused throughout the chocolate not injected in one section. This allows a consistent portion of cannabis which helps you stay in control of your cannabis intake.
Full of natural flavor and made with a smooth white chocolate shell and filled with a delectable cookies and cream ganache center, these delicious truffles are packed with flavor with every bite.
Gluten Free Community Inspired Handcrafted Small Batch Oil Local
Ingredients: White Chocolate (sugar, palm kernel and palm oils, nonfat milk, whey, titanium dioxide color, sunflower lecithin, natural flavors, pure vanilla), Heavy Cream, Oreo Cookies (unbleached enriched flour [wheat flour, niacin, reduced iron, thaimine mononitrate {vitamin BA}, riboflavin {vitamin B2}, folic acid], sugar, cocoa, canola oil, high fructose corn syrup, leavening [baking soda and/or calcium phosphate], salt, soy lecithin, chocolate, artificial flavor), Potassium Sorbate (freshness) and Distilled Cannabis Extract (ethanol).
Contains: Milk, Wheat, Soy
Processed in a facility that also processes tree nuts
A Favorite, All Grown Up With terpene packed cannabis distillate, our cookies and cream truffles have cannabis infused throughout the chocolate not injected in one section. This allows a consistent portion of cannabis which helps you stay in control of your cannabis intake.
Full of natural flavor and made with a smooth white chocolate shell and filled with a delectable cookies and cream ganache center, these delicious truffles are packed with flavor with every bite.
Gluten Free Community Inspired Handcrafted Small Batch Oil Local
Ingredients: White Chocolate (sugar, palm kernel and palm oils, nonfat milk, whey, titanium dioxide color, sunflower lecithin, natural flavors, pure vanilla), Heavy Cream, Oreo Cookies (unbleached enriched flour [wheat flour, niacin, reduced iron, thaimine mononitrate {vitamin BA}, riboflavin {vitamin B2}, folic acid], sugar, cocoa, canola oil, high fructose corn syrup, leavening [baking soda and/or calcium phosphate], salt, soy lecithin, chocolate, artificial flavor), Potassium Sorbate (freshness) and Distilled Cannabis Extract (ethanol).
Contains: Milk, Wheat, Soy
Processed in a facility that also processes tree nuts
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
For over a decade we've been blazing trails as a premium cannabis product manufacturer, proudly leading the charge in Washington State's cannabis scene and more recently expanding operations to California. Utilizing our expertise in both the cannabis and culinary realms, Swifts Coastal Confectionery is on a mission to redefine how you experience cannabis. We're not satisfied with the ordinary; we're all about pushing the boundaries and crafting sensational ways to indulge in cannabis. From tantalizing tastes to mind-blowing highs, we're committed to delivering products that guarantee consistent flavor and an always extraordinary experience.
Forged by a family of determined and daring entrepreneurs, Swifts Edibles has developed many product lines, all precisely infused to create the best cannabis experience, no matter your preference. From Dipped Infused Pre-Rolls to delectable ganache filled Chocolate Truffles, Swifts Edibles provides an array of cannabis products that are Always Extraordinary.