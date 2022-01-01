About this product
A Favorite, All Grown Up
With terpene packed cannabis distillate, our cookies and cream truffles have cannabis infused throughout the chocolate not injected in one section. This allows a consistent portion of cannabis which helps you stay in control of your cannabis intake.
Full of natural flavor and made with a smooth white chocolate shell and filled with a delectable cookies and cream ganache center, these delicious truffles are packed with flavor with every bite.
- Gluten Free
- Community Inspired
- Handcrafted
- Small Batch Oil
- Local
Ingredients:
White Chocolate (sugar, palm kernel and palm oils, nonfat milk, whey, titanium dioxide color, sunflower lecithin, natural flavors, pure vanilla), Heavy Cream, Oreo Cookies (unbleached enriched flour [wheat flour, niacin, reduced iron, thaimine mononitrate {vitamin BA}, riboflavin {vitamin B2}, folic acid], sugar, cocoa, canola oil, high fructose corn syrup, leavening [baking soda and/or calcium phosphate], salt, soy lecithin, chocolate, artificial flavor), Potassium Sorbate (freshness) and Distilled Cannabis Extract (ethanol).
Contains:
Milk, Wheat, Soy
Processed in a facility that also processes tree nuts
With terpene packed cannabis distillate, our cookies and cream truffles have cannabis infused throughout the chocolate not injected in one section. This allows a consistent portion of cannabis which helps you stay in control of your cannabis intake.
Full of natural flavor and made with a smooth white chocolate shell and filled with a delectable cookies and cream ganache center, these delicious truffles are packed with flavor with every bite.
- Gluten Free
- Community Inspired
- Handcrafted
- Small Batch Oil
- Local
Ingredients:
White Chocolate (sugar, palm kernel and palm oils, nonfat milk, whey, titanium dioxide color, sunflower lecithin, natural flavors, pure vanilla), Heavy Cream, Oreo Cookies (unbleached enriched flour [wheat flour, niacin, reduced iron, thaimine mononitrate {vitamin BA}, riboflavin {vitamin B2}, folic acid], sugar, cocoa, canola oil, high fructose corn syrup, leavening [baking soda and/or calcium phosphate], salt, soy lecithin, chocolate, artificial flavor), Potassium Sorbate (freshness) and Distilled Cannabis Extract (ethanol).
Contains:
Milk, Wheat, Soy
Processed in a facility that also processes tree nuts
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Swifts Edibles
Handcrafted. Washington Grown. Family Forged.
With decades of experience in the cannabis and culinary industries, the Green Labs teams is dedicated to developing innovative ways to consume cannabis while ensuring consistent flavor and accurate dosing in all of our products. We know "tastes good" and "cannabis" should always be in the same sentence. Rise with us as we transcend to the next era of cannabis.
With decades of experience in the cannabis and culinary industries, the Green Labs teams is dedicated to developing innovative ways to consume cannabis while ensuring consistent flavor and accurate dosing in all of our products. We know "tastes good" and "cannabis" should always be in the same sentence. Rise with us as we transcend to the next era of cannabis.