A Delectable Infused Delight

With terpene packed cannabis distillate, our dark chocolate truffles have cannabis infused throughout the chocolate not injected in one section. This allows a consistent portion of cannabis which helps you stay in control of your cannabis intake.



Full of natural flavor and made with smooth dark chocolate shell and filled with a creamy dark chocolate ganache center, these delicious truffles are packed with flavor with every bite.



- Gluten Free

- Community Inspired

- Handcrafted

- Small Batch Oil

- Local



Ingredients:

Cocoa, Sugar, Palm Kernel and Palm Oils, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla, Heavy Cream, Potassium Sorbate (freshness), and Distilled Cannabis Extract (ethanol).



Contains:

Milk



Processed in a facility that also processes tree nuts