Swifts Edibles by Green Labs
Dosidos DIPPED Pre-Roll Blunt 1g
About this product
With Dipped Infused Prerolls, we aim to replicate the taste and experience of our popular Swifts Edibles line. Enjoy a full flavored, smooth smoking experience brought to you by an uncompromised level of quality flower, resinous kief and terpene-rich oil.
Smoke to the crutch, our joints stay smooth and pack a punch!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!