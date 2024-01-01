Gary Payton x Sour Apple Haze DIPPED Infused Pre-Roll .5g 5-Pack
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
A collab between Cookies and Kenny Dumetz of Powerzzzup Genetics, Gary Payton is a highly coveted hybrid marijuana strain bred by Powerzzzup Genetics and named after the NBA Hall of Famer. Combining the Y and Snowman breeds a potent, flavorful, and colorful strain. It has high amounts of THC and almost no CBD, and middle-of-the-road effects that provide an even-keeled experience. Gary Payton has won multiple cannabis cup awards, including 1st place in the 2022 Errl Cup in Arizona in hash form and 2nd in 2022’s The Emerald Cup; strains made from Gary Payton have also garnered wins in Oklahoma and Oregon.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Swifts Coastal Confectionery
License(s)
- WA, US: 413076
- CA, US: C12-0000187-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item