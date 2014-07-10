God Bud (Indica) DIPPED Infused Pre-Roll 1g
IndicaTHC 15%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
The best smoke from single strain full-spectrum infused DIPPED Pre-Rolls!
Each pre-roll is packed with 100% flower, no stems, trim or shake. Get the most out of your favorite strain! The terpene packed distillate and kief bring an extra added punch bringing a smooth smoke, all the way down to the crutch.
Each pre-roll is packed with 100% flower, no stems, trim or shake. Get the most out of your favorite strain! The terpene packed distillate and kief bring an extra added punch bringing a smooth smoke, all the way down to the crutch.
About this strain
God Bud is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Hawaiian with Purple Skunk. The effects of God Bud are potent, providing consumers with an instantaneous and sedating high. This strain features tropical fruit flavors with undertones of berry, lavender, and pine. Growers say God Bud produces large, dense buds that are short and tinged with purple. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with insomnia. God Bud originated in Canada and is sometimes called BC God Bud.
God Bud effects
Reported by real people like you
415 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
42% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
39% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Swifts Edibles
Handcrafted. Washington Grown. Family Forged.
With decades of experience in the cannabis and culinary industries, the Green Labs teams is dedicated to developing innovative ways to consume cannabis while ensuring consistent flavor and accurate dosing in all of our products. We know "tastes good" and "cannabis" should always be in the same sentence. Rise with us as we transcend to the next era of cannabis.
With decades of experience in the cannabis and culinary industries, the Green Labs teams is dedicated to developing innovative ways to consume cannabis while ensuring consistent flavor and accurate dosing in all of our products. We know "tastes good" and "cannabis" should always be in the same sentence. Rise with us as we transcend to the next era of cannabis.