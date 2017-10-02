Grand Daddy Purple (Indica) DIPPED Infused Pre-Roll 1g 5-Pack

by Swifts Coastal Confectionery
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

The best smoke from single strain full-spectrum infused DIPPED Pre-Rolls!
Each pre-roll is packed with 100% flower, no stems, trim or shake. Get the most out of your favorite strain! The terpene packed distillate and kief bring an extra added punch bringing a smooth smoke, all the way down to the crutch.

About this strain

Granddaddy Purple is an indica marijuana strain that goes by many different names, including "Grand Daddy Purp," "Granddaddy Purps," "GDP," and "Grandaddy Purple Kush." Popularized in 2003 by Ken Estes, Granddaddy Purple (or GDP) is a famous indica cross of Mendo Purps, Skunk, and Afghanistan. This California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Mendo Purps and Afghanistan parent, while Skunk passes on its oversized, compact bud structure. GDP flowers bloom in shades of deep purple, a contrasting backdrop for its snow-like dusting of white crystal resin. Its potent effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. While your thoughts may float in a dreamy buzz, your body is more likely to find itself fixed in one spot for the duration of GDP’s effects. Granddaddy Purple is typically pulled off the shelf for consumers looking to combat pain, stress, insomnia, appetite loss, and muscle spasms. GDP blesses growers with massive yields which are ready for harvest following a 60 day flowering time indoors.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Swifts Coastal Confectionery
Swifts Coastal Confectionery
Shop products
For over a decade we've been blazing trails as a premium cannabis product
manufacturer, proudly leading the charge in Washington State's cannabis scene and more recently expanding operations to California. Utilizing
our expertise in both the cannabis and culinary realms, Swifts Coastal Confectionery is on a mission to
redefine how you experience cannabis. We're not satisfied with the ordinary; we're all
about pushing the boundaries and crafting sensational ways to indulge in cannabis. From
tantalizing tastes to mind-blowing highs, we're committed to delivering products that
guarantee consistent flavor and an always extraordinary experience.

Forged by a family of determined and daring entrepreneurs, Swifts Edibles has developed many product lines, all precisely infused to create the best cannabis experience, no matter your preference. From Dipped Infused Pre-Rolls to delectable ganache filled Chocolate Truffles, Swifts Edibles provides an array of cannabis products that are Always Extraordinary.

License(s)

  • WA, US: 413076
  • CA, US: C12-0000187-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item