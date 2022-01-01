Treating yourself has never been so cool. Crafted using quality natural ingredients and expertly infused with premium cannabis distillate, SipCool Tincture Shotz will keep you cool and hydrate your day.



With expertly crafted and perfectly portioned cannabis infused distillate refined to blend with an all natural fruity dance to add to any suitable drink. From seltzer water to your favorite kombucha, the uses are limited to only what you can dream of.



- Gluten Free

- No High Fructose Corn Syrup

- Drink Additive



Ingredients:

Water, Invert Cane Syrup, Corn Syrup Solids, Concord Grape Juice Concentrate, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Tartaric Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Ethanol based Distillate Cannabis Extract.