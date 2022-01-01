About this product
A Great Snack, with a Little Kick
Each packet is perfectly portioned with 10mg thc giving a little kick to this healthy snack. These greek covered goodies are a healthy alternative to some of the other sugar loaded edibles on the market making it a great way to get the micro-dosing effects while being calorie conscious.
With twice the protein content of rice or barley, quinoa is also a very good source of calcium, magnesium and manganese. It also contributes useful levels of several B vitamins high in riboflavin, Vitamin E and dietary fibers.
This is one of those times. This is your moment.
All Natural
Gluten Free
Discreet
Vegan
Ingredients:
Yogurt Coating (sugar, palm kernel oil, lactose, whey protein concentrate, greek style yogurt powder [milk protein concentrate, skim milk powder, lactic acid, cirtic acid, bacterial culture*], lactic acid, soy lecithin), Quinoa Puffed Center (organic quinoa), Confectionary Coating (carnauba wax, organic coconut oil), Distillate Cannabis Extract (ehtanol).
Contains:
Milk, Soy, Coconut
*No Live Yogurt Cultures
Made on shared equipment that also processes tree nuts.
About this brand
Swifts Edibles
Handcrafted. Washington Grown. Family Forged.
With decades of experience in the cannabis and culinary industries, the Green Labs teams is dedicated to developing innovative ways to consume cannabis while ensuring consistent flavor and accurate dosing in all of our products. We know "tastes good" and "cannabis" should always be in the same sentence. Rise with us as we transcend to the next era of cannabis.
