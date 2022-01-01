A Great Snack, with a Little Kick

Each packet is perfectly portioned with 10mg thc giving a little kick to this healthy snack. These greek covered goodies are a healthy alternative to some of the other sugar loaded edibles on the market making it a great way to get the micro-dosing effects while being calorie conscious.



With twice the protein content of rice or barley, quinoa is also a very good source of calcium, magnesium and manganese. It also contributes useful levels of several B vitamins high in riboflavin, Vitamin E and dietary fibers.



This is one of those times. This is your moment.



All Natural

Gluten Free

Discreet

Vegan



Ingredients:

Yogurt Coating (sugar, palm kernel oil, lactose, whey protein concentrate, greek style yogurt powder [milk protein concentrate, skim milk powder, lactic acid, cirtic acid, bacterial culture*], lactic acid, soy lecithin), Quinoa Puffed Center (organic quinoa), Confectionary Coating (carnauba wax, organic coconut oil), Distillate Cannabis Extract (ehtanol).



Contains:

Milk, Soy, Coconut

*No Live Yogurt Cultures



Made on shared equipment that also processes tree nuts.