About this product
Wrapped in tobacco-free matcha leaves, and blended with full flower, kief and strain specific distillate, DIPPED blunts have the same ingredients which make all DIPPED pre-rolls and blunts super smooth and packed with terpenes.
Strain specific and tobacco-free, these CBD blunts bring an extra celebratory kick for any occasion, not matter how large or small. #getDIPPED
About this strain
Harlequin is a sativa marijuana strain renowned for its reliable expression of CBD. This strain provides clear-headed effects and the ability to relax without sedation or intoxication. Harlequin is a descendant of Colombian Gold, a Nepali indica, and Thai and Swiss landrace strains. Harlequin's high levels of CBD make this strain one of the most effective strains for the treating pain and anxiety, as CBD can counteract THC’s paranoia while amplifying its painkilling properties. This strain features flavors that range from earthy musk to sweet mango.
Harlequin effects
Reported by real people like you
1,047 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Focused
44% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
49% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
5% | medium-low
CBD Strength
9% | medium-low
About this brand
Swifts Edibles
Handcrafted. Washington Grown. Family Forged.
With decades of experience in the cannabis and culinary industries, the Green Labs teams is dedicated to developing innovative ways to consume cannabis while ensuring consistent flavor and accurate dosing in all of our products. We know "tastes good" and "cannabis" should always be in the same sentence. Rise with us as we transcend to the next era of cannabis.
