Pucker Up!
Swifts Keylime and Strawberry Sour Drops are a great little sour treat. With a small amount of small batch cannabis distillate, just 5 mg of THC per piece, each keylime strawberry drop is just the right amount of sour with a refreshing strawberry finish.
Packaged in a sturdy tin, these sour drops are great for on the go while staying in control of your cannabis experience.
- Gluten Free
- Vegan
- Sugar Free
- Discreet
Isomalt (from beets), Organic Stevia, Sucralose (from sugar), Organic Freeze Dried Raspberries and Strawberries, Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Natural Flavors, Premium Ethanol Cannabis Oil, Vegetable Colors (turmeric, annato orange, spinach)
Swifts Edibles
Since the infancy of Washington Stateʼs cannabis industry, Green Labs has been at the forefront of manufacturing exceptional cannabis products. With decades of experience in the culinary and horticulture industries, Green Labs has perfected a method for consistently dosed handcrafted edibles, using local ingredients, like CannaBees Honey, when available.
Forged by a family of determined and daring entrepreneurs, Green Labs has grown to six unique product lines precisely infused to create the best cannabis experience, no matter your preference.
From Dipped Infused Pre-Rolls to delectable ganache filled Chocolate Truffles, Green Labs provides an array of cannabis products that are Always Extraordinary.
