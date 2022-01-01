Pucker Up!

Swifts Lemon and Raspberry Sour Drops are a great little sour treat. With the perfect amount of small batch cannabis distillate, just 5 mg of THC per piece, each lemon raspberry drop has just the right amount of sour with a refreshing raspberry finish. Packaged in a sturdy tin, these sour drops are great for on the go while staying in control of your cannabis experience.



- Gluten Free

- Vegan

- Sugar Free

- Discreet



Ingredients:

Isomalt (from beets), Organic Stevia, Sucralose (from sugar), Organic Freeze Dried Raspberries and Strawberries, Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Natural Flavors, Premium Ethanol Cannabis Oil, Vegetable Colors (turmeric, annato orange, spinach)