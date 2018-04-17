For over a decade we've been blazing trails as a premium cannabis product

Forged by a family of determined and daring entrepreneurs, Swifts Edibles has developed many product lines, all precisely infused to create the best cannabis experience, no matter your preference. From Dipped Infused Pre-Rolls to delectable ganache filled Chocolate Truffles, Swifts Edibles provides an array of cannabis products that are Always Extraordinary.

