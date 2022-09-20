About this product
Fruity & Refreshing!
A carefully crafted dissolvable tab with a refreshing passion fruit tab with a little cannabis kick. Swifts Passion Fruit Tabs come in convenient 2 piece packets. At 5mg THC per tab, these are great for on the go while staying in control of your cannabis experience.
- Gluten Free
- Vegan
- Sugar Free
- Discreet
Ingredients:
Sorbitol, Xylitol, Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Magnesium Stearate (vegan), Stevia, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Annatto (red color), Sunflower Oil, Distillate Cannabis Extract (ethanol)
A carefully crafted dissolvable tab with a refreshing passion fruit tab with a little cannabis kick. Swifts Passion Fruit Tabs come in convenient 2 piece packets. At 5mg THC per tab, these are great for on the go while staying in control of your cannabis experience.
- Gluten Free
- Vegan
- Sugar Free
- Discreet
Ingredients:
Sorbitol, Xylitol, Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Magnesium Stearate (vegan), Stevia, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Annatto (red color), Sunflower Oil, Distillate Cannabis Extract (ethanol)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Swifts Edibles
Since the infancy of Washington Stateʼs cannabis industry, Green Labs has been at the forefront of manufacturing exceptional cannabis products. With decades of experience in the culinary and horticulture industries, Green Labs has perfected a method for consistently dosed handcrafted edibles, using local ingredients, like CannaBees Honey, when available.
Forged by a family of determined and daring entrepreneurs, Green Labs has grown to six unique product lines precisely infused to create the best cannabis experience, no matter your preference.
From Dipped Infused Pre-Rolls to delectable ganache filled Chocolate Truffles, Green Labs provides an array of cannabis products that are Always Extraordinary.
Forged by a family of determined and daring entrepreneurs, Green Labs has grown to six unique product lines precisely infused to create the best cannabis experience, no matter your preference.
From Dipped Infused Pre-Rolls to delectable ganache filled Chocolate Truffles, Green Labs provides an array of cannabis products that are Always Extraordinary.
State License(s)
413076