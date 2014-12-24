Purple Haze (Sativa) DIPPED Infused Pre-Roll 1g
Each pre-roll is packed with 100% flower, no stems, trim or shake. Get the most out of your favorite strain! The terpene packed distillate and kief bring an extra added punch bringing a smooth smoke, all the way down to the crutch.
Purple Haze is a sativa marijuana strain popularized by Jimi Hendrix’s 1967 classic song, Purple Haze. This strain delivers a dreamy burst of euphoria that brings veteran consumers back to their psychedelic heyday. This nostalgic sativa staple remains cherished for its high energy cerebral stimulation that awakens creativity and blissful contentment throughout the day. Purple Haze is believed to have descended from parent strains Purple Thai and Haze, which pass on a mix of sweet and earthy flavors underscored by notes of berry and sharp spice. Purple Haze buds typically acquire vibrant hues of lavender that further justify the naming of this strain.
With decades of experience in the cannabis and culinary industries, the Green Labs teams is dedicated to developing innovative ways to consume cannabis while ensuring consistent flavor and accurate dosing in all of our products. We know "tastes good" and "cannabis" should always be in the same sentence. Rise with us as we transcend to the next era of cannabis.