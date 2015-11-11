Purple Kush (Indica) DIPPED Infused Pre-Roll 1g
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
The best smoke from single strain full-spectrum infused DIPPED Pre-Rolls!
Each pre-roll is packed with 100% flower, no stems, trim or shake. Get the most out of your favorite strain! The terpene packed distillate and kief bring an extra added punch bringing a smooth smoke, all the way down to the crutch.
About this strain
Purple Kush is a pure indica strain that emerged from the Oakland area of California as the result of crossing Hindu Kush and Purple Afghani. Its aroma is subtle and earthy with sweet overtones typical of Kush varieties. Blissful, long-lasting euphoria blankets the mind while physical relaxation rids the body of pain, sleeplessness, and stress. Purple Kush will grow wide rather than tall, and will be ready for harvest following an 8-week flowering time.
Purple Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
1,637 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
55% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
42% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
26% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
36% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Swifts Edibles
Handcrafted. Washington Grown. Family Forged.
With decades of experience in the cannabis and culinary industries, the Green Labs teams is dedicated to developing innovative ways to consume cannabis while ensuring consistent flavor and accurate dosing in all of our products. We know "tastes good" and "cannabis" should always be in the same sentence. Rise with us as we transcend to the next era of cannabis.
